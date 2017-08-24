Car drives through protesters after vigil for transgender woman

ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS - A protest and vigil in response to the death of a St. Louis transgender woman ended when a man drove into the crowd.

It happened at the intersection of Sarah Street and Manchester Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a group of protesters coming from the Transgender Memorial Garden were blocking traffic in all directions when a driver approached.

After stopping and honking his horn, the driver attempted to go around the protesters. That is when police say the protesters surrounded the vehicle and began “striking it with their hands and a flag pole.” Police say several people also kicked and jumped on top of the vehicle.

When the driver fled, two women and a man fell from the car. Their injuries were minor and refused medical attention on the scene, police say. They were not taken to the hospital.

Police chased the driver for a short period before stopping him and arresting him for felony fleeing. The investigation is ongoing.

The protest was organized in honor of Kiwi Herring, who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after allegedly resisting arrest and cutting an officer in the arm with a knife.

