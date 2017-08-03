Car tears through yards causing damage on Riverview Boulevard

ST. LOUIS - A man lost control of his vehicle early Thursday morning on Riverview Boulevard and drove across several front yards, struck a lamp post, and crashed into a front porch.

The incident occurred on the 8600 block of Riverview Boulevard around 1 a.m.

5 On Your Side crews on scene saw a man in handcuffs, but it is unknown if he was arrested or what charges he could be facing.

Scene photos: Car tears through yards on Riverview Boulevard

Neighbors tell 5 On Your Side speeding is a big issue on the stretch of road.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

