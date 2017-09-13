Car theft suspect arrested hours after rollover crash

Police responded to reports of a male shot multiple times at the intersection of Russell and Jefferson in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Calmise Hall, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hall later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. (Photo: KSDK)

A man who crashed a car reported stolen in Manchester, Missouri, was taken into custody about six hours after the Wednesday morning rollover crash in Franklin County.

A press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department said a detective was driving west on Interstate 44 when he spotted a silver Lexus SUV speeding with no license plates. The detective tried to catch up with the SUV then turned on his emergency lights.

The driver continued to flee, attempting to cross over I-44 and onto Lollar Branch Road near the N Service Road in Sullivan, Missouri, but lost control. The car rolled before coming to a stop. The man then got out of the car and ran into the woods before the police could arrive.

About 6 hours later, two people spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect walking south of St. Clair and called police. Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions responded and took the man into custody without incident.

Charges will be sent to the prosecutor's office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV