Cardinals agree to deals with relievers Rosenthal, Siegrist

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals have agreed to terms with Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist on one-year contracts Friday to avoid arbitration with both of the pitchers.

Rosenthal will be paid $6.4 million this season, a bump from the $5.6 million he made last year. The former All-Star converted 14 of 18 saves before losing the closer's job last season, and wound up going 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA in a season curtailed by injuries.

The Cardinals plan to stretch him out in spring training, perhaps with an eye on the rotation.

Siegrist made $539,000 last season, when he went 6-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 67 appearances. The right-hander is expected to have a similar role in the Cardinals' revamped bullpen this season.

Right-hander Carlos Martinez and left-hander Michael Wacha are the only arbitration-eligible players left for St. Louis after first baseman Matt Adams agreed to a deal earlier in the week.

