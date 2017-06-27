Cardinals fan gives bobblehead to woman battling cancer

After Jessica Jerome missed her chance for a Cardinals double bobblehead, a generous stranger gave up his. (Photo: Custom)

Some Cardinals fans are saying thank you after a total stranger’s selfless gift.

Jessica Jerome and her family were running late to Monday night's Cardinals game because she had a doctor appointment.

Jerome, who lives in Springfield, Illinois, is battling Gliobastoma Multiforme Grade 4, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

They raced to St. Louis hoping to score the double-bobblehead giveaway, which featured Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter.

“They told us they were out of bobbleheads, everybody at the gate to go to Gate 5, they still had a few left,” explained Jessica’s brother, Michael. “So we kind of ran over there, [and they were also] out of bobbleheads. We were kind of disappointed, you know, it was one of the reasons why we were going to that game.”

The Jeromes hoped to buy a bobblehead from a fan who got an extra one.

Then they bumped into another Cardinals fan from Indiana, who learned Jessica's story. The Jeromes say that stranger gave her his bobblehead for free.

“It meant a lot to me,” Jessie said. “It really did.”

“It’s a double bobblehead. It’s something that they don’t give away every day at Busch Stadium,” Michael added. “So you knew they were excited to get it. So to give it away, it meant a lot to me and my mom and our family.”

The Jeromes are longtime Cardinal fans, and Jessica has several other bobblehead souvenirs in her collection. The family posted a thank you message to the generous stranger on Facebook that hundreds have shared.

They said some Cardinals fans have offered to send their own, extra bobbleheads from the game, to that stranger.

“Best fans in baseball!” she said.

“We might get flack from other teams labeling us that,” Michael added. “But we truly are the best fans in baseball.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV