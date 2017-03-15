Cardinals fans select Busch Stadium's newest food

Busch Stadium (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Cardinals fans have spoken and the results are in for the newest food edition to Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals held a ‘Fan Food Challenge’ for fans to pick the food they wanted to see for the 2017 season.

The winner is The Red Bird! It’s a breaded chicken breast, tossed in buffalo wing sauce on a home plate bun with provel cheese and ranch dressing.

The Red Bird (Buffalo Chx Sandwich) is the winner of our Fan Food Challenge! Find it outside Section 135 & 359 throughout 2017. #CardsFoodie pic.twitter.com/1VgzTITX9e — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 14, 2017

The Red Bird will be sold at the Double Play Tap & Grill in section 135 and at the Perficient Perch in section 359.

While the Cardinals are at spring training in Florida, we’re only 18 days away from opening day! The team will start their 2017 season at home on Sunday, April 2 against the Chicago Cubs.

It will be the first season opener between the two teams since 2000.

