Photo: Instagram.com/yadier_marciano_molina

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals had a little fun on their plane ride to Boston Monday night… and they should. The team is currently just one game behind the Cubs in the National League Central.

Yadier Molina posted this video to his Instagram before the team takes on the Red Sox.

dimelo bro @farrukoofficial @badbunnypr @djluian @mambokingz A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

The Cardinals kick off their series against the Red Sox Tuesday night.



