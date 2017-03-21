Cardinals unveil food truck

Photo: Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Crave food from Busch Stadium? The Cardinals have announced the arrival of the Cardinals Nation Food Truck.

The food truck menu will have 10 entrées which include fan favorites like the Cardinals Nation Nachos and Four Cheese Mac & Cheese along with new selections including Bacon Ribs and the Twisted Cheddar Brat. You can find the truck on 8th and Walnut Street on game days and it is available for lunch service around St. Louis.

“The Cardinals Nation Food Truck gives us the opportunity to add to the game day experience around Busch Stadium,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “It also allows us to take Cardinals Nation Restaurant on the road and bring the ballpark atmosphere to our fans around the region.”

Fans can follow @CardsFoodTruck on Twitter for location announcements.

© 2017 KSDK-TV