Cardinals want fans to pick the next food for Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis Cardinals want fans to pick the next food item for this year’s season at Busch Stadium.
Fan Food Challenge Finalists have been selected and voting is open now until March 12.
Fans can vote for their favorite food by clicking here for the Cardinals website and then click on the food item and use the tweet that pops up for Twitter. The vote doesn’t count unless the tweet is complete and there’s a limit of one vote per Twitter account per day. #STLStreetTacos, #STLTheRedBird, #STLCheesyMac, #STLPigskins, #STLCatfish
The Fan Food Challenge finalists are here! Vote for your fav food pick with the hashtags below thru Sunday. Details: https://t.co/Fxp7dgfNOX pic.twitter.com/HI5W2QUxVp— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 9, 2017
Item descriptions:
Pigskins - Potato skins stuffed with pulled pork, and topped with green onions, nacho cheese, sour cream & banana peppers
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites - Creamy Mac & Cheese inside a crispy breading, served with marinara sauce
The Red Bird - Breaded chicken breast, tossed in Buffalo Wing sauce, served on our Home Plate bun, with Provel cheese & Ranch dressing
Street Tacos - Warm corn tortillas filled will BBQ pulled pork, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, & Cheddar Cheese
Catfish Bites - Cornmeal breaded catfish bites, served with Hushpuppies & Tartar sauce
The winning item will be announced on March 14 and will be available at Busch Stadium for the 2017 season.
