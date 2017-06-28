Carjackers targeting victims in Hazelwood

(Photo: KSDK)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - A couple of carjackings overnight ended with one victim shot and in the hospital. Hazelwood Police have arrested one man in connection to the crime. But they believe more people may be involved.

The two incidents happened within a mile-and-a-half of each other. In one of the cases, the suspects also tried to get into the victim’s home.

“They ended up kicking in the door at one point. And I was pushing with all my might to keep them from coming in,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

The carjacking happened at the woman's home on Ville Angela Drive. She and her brother-in-law were outside when the suspects demanded their keys and pulled out a gun. She says she ran inside and the suspects shot her brother-in-law in both legs, and left in his car. Hazelwood Police responding to the scene saw a car speeding away. They followed it and were able to catch one of the two people inside. It was just minutes after the victim's frantic call to 9-1-1.

“I just was screaming and screaming and screaming. And I'm on the phone with 911, and I think that kind of deterred them a little bit,” said the victim.

Also overnight, three masked men car-jacked a man and woman at gun point in a Hazelwood apartment complex. Police are looking into whether the crimes are related. They're also searching for several more suspects.

