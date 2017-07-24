Carjacking suspect dead after shootout with police

JEFFERSON CO., MO. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police following an attempted carjacking in St. Louis County Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of southbound 270 and southbound Interstate 55 around 9 a.m. for a report of a one vehicle accident.

The vehicle ran off the road and bystanders stopped to try to help the driver, that’s when the driver of the vehicle held one of the bystanders at gunpoint with a shotgun and a handgun and demanded his vehicle.

He took off with the bystander’s vehicle. Officers from three agencies including Festus, the highway patrol, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the vehicle by using stop sticks. The stop sticks disabled the vehicle and officers contacted the suspect from a distance and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The incident shut down Interstate 55 at Route 61 for several hours.

55 in Jeff co is shutdown in both directions because police standoff. Traffic on Highway 61 N is backed up for miles. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/igRvKIpKPg — RayStrickland-KSDK (@ksdkray) July 24, 2017

Officers shot at after carjacking, police pursuit on I-55 in @jeffcosheriffco. Officers okay. Suspect deceased. News conf planned for 2pm. pic.twitter.com/ns8lZo6w0E — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 24, 2017

The Tactical Operations Unit and the Jefferson County SWAT team arrived to assist with the situation. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

© 2017 KSDK-TV