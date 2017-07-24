Carjacking suspect exchanges gunfire with police, I-55 closed near Route 61

JEFFERSON CO., MO. - Interstate 55 at Route 61 is closed following an incident in Jefferson County.

A pursuit was initiated by St. Louis County around 9 a.m. during the pursuit, the suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

Breaking: officers are on the scene of a carjacking/pursuit that ended on SB I-55 near 270. Avoid the area. Will update. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 24, 2017

We're working with @jeffcosheriffco regarding incident on I-55 that started as a carjacking of an innocent citizen. Will update pic.twitter.com/Pff94irxaH — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 24, 2017

Missouri Department of Transportation cameras show a heavy police presence.

No other information has been provided.



