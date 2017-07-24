KSDK
Close

Carjacking suspect exchanges gunfire with police, I-55 closed near Route 61

Ashley Cole , KSDK 11:23 AM. CDT July 24, 2017

JEFFERSON CO., MO. - Interstate 55 at Route 61 is closed following an incident in Jefferson County.

A pursuit was initiated by St. Louis County around 9 a.m. during the pursuit, the suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

 

Missouri Department of Transportation cameras show a heavy police presence. 

No other information has been provided.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories