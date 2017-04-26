Carlyle, Ill. teens save man in submerged car

(Photo: KSDK)

CARLYLE, ILL. - Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson will never forget their senior year at Carlyle High School. Not after their Saturday night rescue of a man whose car overturned into a small lake, trapping him until the teens came along. The Carlyle police chief told Newschannel 5 the man likely would have died if not for the quick reaction of the teens.

“It’s crazy that me and Tucker saved a guy’s life from that car,” said Guthrie, looking at a photo of a car in a pond. “We were coming down a hill and we saw this car go into a pond that we drive by almost every day.”

The teens were in Johnson’s car Saturday, driving on Highway 50 near Fish Hatchery Park. That’s when the teens saw a car drive into the pond.

“He dipped down right here where this piece of his car is and kept going along and tipped over and flipped upside down over there,” said Guthrie.

The man’s airbags had deployed and he couldn’t escape his car.

“He was screaming for help, so we decided to help him and get him out,” said Johnson.

The teens knew they had to do something quickly, so they grabbed some nearby rocks and threw them until the rear window shattered.

“Tyler broke the back window and once he broke the back window, I went to call 911 as he helped the guy out,” said Johnson.

Police say the rescued man was Thomas Nolen of Centralia.

