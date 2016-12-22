Carriage driver fired after horse drowns

Crews attempt to rescue the horse from the Missouri River. (Photo: St. Charles Fire Department)

A carriage horse in St. Charles has drowned after a rescue effort near Frontier Park overnight Wednesday.



The owner of St. Louis Carriage Company says it was the end of the shift, and the driver was taking the equipment off the horse, when it got spooked and ran into the Missouri River with its carriage still attached.

The owner of the company says the driver should've never removed the bridle before detaching the carriage.

The horse, Cash, was a 6-year-old Percheron draft horse, one of the youngest working at the company.

Photos: Horse rescue attempt