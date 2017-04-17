Caseyville PD looking for owner of wandering pony

Caseyville Police Department housed the wandering pony while looking for its owner. (Photo: Caseyville PD)

CASEYVILLE, ILL. - The search is on for the owner of a pony wandering the streets of a Metro East community.

Monday, Caseyville Police found the horse walking around the 6600 block of Hill Road. Police said the horse was scared when officers first approached it, but eventually walked with them back to the police department.

Caseyville Police asked for the public's help in finding the owner of the lost horse. Anyone with information should call Officer Schuler at (618) 344-2151, or email aschuler@caseyville.org.

