Castle Point receives $1M grant for community policing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger announced a $1 million grant that will be used in the Castle Point neighborhood.

The three-year grant provided by Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program will focus on innovative strategies promoting partnerships between police and the community including, more foot and bike patrols with an emphasis on community, new street lights and crosswalks, renovation of Community Pride Park, ‘beautification’ of abandoned properties and monthly events hosted by the St. Louis County Police Department.

“Through this grant our officers will build strong relationships in Castle Point while using innovative strategies to reduce crime,” St. Louis County Executive Stenger said. “Residents in Castle Point will know these officers on a first name basis. Their interaction will go beyond traditional law enforcement and will include recreational activities and other efforts aimed at building relationships and improving the quality of life for everyone.”

