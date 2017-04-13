Cattle that escaped the slaughterhouse recovering

St. Louis police officers and workers from the Star Packing Company corner escaped cattle in north St. Louis near 21st Street and Branch Street on Thursday, March 30th 2017

The cows that escaped a North st. louis slaughterhouse two weeks ago are settling into a temporary home.

A GoFundMe was started to save the cows.

They're currently staying in Columbia at Mizzou's animal hospital.

A couple of the cows are sick.

Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary will eventually take them to their permanent home either in California or Tennessee.

Wherever they end up as related to the gentle barn, they're going to stay together. That's our goal at least because we kind of see them as a group.

A Go Fund Me page for the cows has raised $15,000 which will help Gentle Barn.

Former Blues Player David Backes and his wife will match that donation.

