Cattle who escaped slaughter now living at animal sanctuary

St. Louis police officers and workers from the Star Packing Company corner escaped cattle in north St. Louis near 21st Street and Branch Street on Thursday, March 30th 2017

The six cattle that escaped slaughter in north St. Louis Thursday are now under the care of The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary with facilities in California and Tennessee.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said all six animals are now under their care after escaping slaughter, and evading handlers and law enforcement for hours.

A familiar face has stepped up to help. Former Blues player David Backes donated to the Farm Sanctuary’s GoFundMe page to help save the cattle.

“We simply supported two different GoFundMe campaigns for just over $600 total. The real heroes are the people organizing those campaigns, we just believed in what they were doing and wanted to help give the cows an opportunity at freedom.” Kelly Backes told 5 On Your Side.

There are several GoFundMe pages to save the cows from being slaughtered. The Farm Sanctuary originally offered to provide a home for the cattle, but it is against the organization's policy on rescuing animals to buy from a slaughterhouse.

