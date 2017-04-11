Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day in STL

(Photo: msheldrake, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day! Here’s a list of the best places to get a grilled cheese sandwich in St. Louis. Here’s the top ten from a list by Foursquare.

1. Fountain on Locust 3037 Locust Street

2. The Royal 3132 S. Kingshighway Blvd.

3. Ernesto’s 2730 McNair Ave.

4. Dressel’s Pub 419 N. Euclid Ave.

5. City Diner 3139 S. Grand Blvd.

6. Monty’s Sandwich Company 200 N. Broadway suite 110

7. Russell’s on Macklind 5400 Murdoch Ave.

8. The Crave Coffee Hose 3500 Caroline Street

9. Tower Grove Farmer’s Market 4256 Magnolia Ave.

10. Caruso’s Deli 1312 Washington Ave.



