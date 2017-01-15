Celebrate the cold with The Loop's Ice Carnival

ST. LOUIS, MO. - UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KSDK) - If you're not getting enough ice this weekend, then you might want to swing by the Delmar Loop, where 40 ice sculptures were put on display in front of various businesses. They were made by Ice Visions in Kirkwood for the annual Loop Ice Carnival.

The event also featured family friendly activities, including an inflatable igloo, an ice slide and, for the first time, a Ferris wheel offering a unique view of the Loop.

Saturday was day two at the carnival. On day one, not a lot of people showed up due to the ice storm.

"I think a lot of people held off yesterday because they were trying to figure out whether the streets were going to be clear, whether the sidewalks were going to be clear," said Jessica Bueler, director of marketing for the Delmar Loop.

It was a totally different story Saturday. The Loop was filled with people enjoying the carnival after spending Friday indoors.

"We had the city working hard, St. Louis City, University City, all the different businesses salting the streets," Bueler said. "We're really excited about all of the 145 businesses that came out to make sure this event was a success and as you can see, looking around, it's a huge success."

"We're like, we're going," festival-goer Karen Reese said. "We've got to get out of the house. I'm like, the ice festival is going on down at the Loop so let's do it and it looks like everybody else had the same thing in mind."



