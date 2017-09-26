Centene's Ferguson location continues to create jobs, strengthen community

Centene's Ferguson location (Photo: KSDK)

FERGUSON, MO. - After the unrest in Ferguson, Centene opened a service center there last year. Five On Your Side checked in to see how it has impacted the employees and the community.

About 220 people work there, and the company said most of them are from the area.

“I live here,” said Maurice Burns, a claims operation manager. “It gives me an opportunity to purchase within my own community.”

Burns said he already had a good job, but when he found out Centene was building the Ferguson office, he immediately applied.

“I wanted to be part of the change,” Burns said. “There were other ways I could have done that, but this is about providing jobs and opportunities for the community.”

When Patrice Edwards was hired in 2014, she started as a claims analyst, an entry-level position. Within eight months, she earned a promotion. Edwards said having a job close to her home helped her become more involved in her children’s school.

“Being able to provide, to be there for my family. When I started, my son was going to school up the street, so it made it easy for me,” Edwards said.

The employees also partner with the young people in the area, providing paid internships to high school students.

“We want to continue to build relationships with the youth in the community to offer them opportunities they might not get otherwise,” Burns said.

It is a model that employees hope other corporations in the region look to.

“Ferguson is everywhere,” Edwards said. “It's not just here in the St. Louis area. It's everywhere. Instead of pulling out, see what you can do to help the community. That's what we need.”



