CEO: Three STL-area Gander Mountain stores to remain open

Despite an announcement in May that all 126 Gander Mountain stores would be holding 'going out of business' sales, three St. Louis-area stores will remain open as the company transitions to new ownership.

According to a list in a tweet from new Gander Mountain CEO Marcus Lemonis, the stores in Chesterfield and Fenton, Missouri, as well as the store in O'Fallon, Illinois, will remain open.

Not correct. See attached list pic.twitter.com/G0DEi72z21 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) July 3, 2017

"So Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy as you know, and about 10 days ago I bought all of the assets, all of the intellectual property, all of the trademarks, all of the leases and the Overton's business," Lemonis told IndyStar earlier this year. "Except for the fact that I did not buy, intentionally, the inventory that's in the stores. A liquidator bought the inventory that's in the stores and they have the right to sell that inventory down and out as if it's going away. But the confusing message is whether a store is staying open or not. And ultimately we control the leases ... every single property. And my intention is to keep at least 70 open."

Camping World Holdings, which operates a network of stores catering to recreational vehicle owners, said earlier this year that won a bankruptcy auction of Gander Mountain’s assets. Lemonis is CEO of Camping World.

When the company made its announcement of the sale and all stores closing, Lemonis immediately took to social media to dispute the reports and announce stores that were going to stay open. On Monday, he made a more definitive list public on his Twitter account.

Justin L. Mack of The Indy Star contributed to this report.

