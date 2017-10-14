Chalk artists hit the pavement on S. Grand

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - If you were in the right place this weekend, your view of St. Louis was vivid, colorful -- and full of chalk.

The 'Chalk Walk' festival on South Grand took up sidewalks all over the street Saturday. Everyone from children to professional artists created sidewalk masterpieces.

As many as 50 artists competed for prizes, including people like Julie Graden, a master chalk artist and recent St. Louis transplant.

Graden chose to sketch out of the sun with a fall theme, a portrait appropriate for a fickle, but lovely autumn season in the Midwest. And although the white chalk art is temporary, Garden isn't worried about the rain washing it away.

South Grand has plenty to celebrate these days. It was recently named one of the 'Great Streets of America' by the American Planning Association.

