Chance the Rapper headed to St. Louis in May

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Just two days after taking home three Grammys, Chicago-based Chance the Rapper announced Tuesday his 'thank YOU GUYS for everything.' tour will hit St. Louis this spring.

Kicking off in April, Chance will stop by the Scottrade Center on May 14. Just one day prior, he will perform in Kansas City.

Chance was up for seven awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Following a performance talked about by many on social media, he went home Sunday with Best Rap Performance for "No Problem", Best Rap Album for the critically-acclaimed 'Coloring Book', and Best New Artist.

Tickets for Chance's show at Scottrade Center go on sale at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The full 'thank YOU GUYS for everything.' tour dates are below:

4/24 San Diego, CA - Valley View

4/26 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

4/27 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

4/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik

4/30 Boise, ID - Idaho Center

5/02 Denver, CO - Red Rocks

5/05 Dallas, TX - JMBLYA

5/06 Austin, TX - JMBLYA

5/7 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

5/9 Tulsa, OK - Bok Center

5/10 Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center Omaha

5/12 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

5/13 Kansas City, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

5/14 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

5/16 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

5/18 Detroit, MI - The Palace in Auburn Hills

5/19 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

5/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5/21 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival

5/24 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

5/25 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

5/26 Boston, MA - Boston Calling

5/28 Seattle, WA - Sasquatch

5/31 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/02 New York, NY - Governor's Ball

6/03 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/04 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

6/06 Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

6/07 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

6/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavillion

6/10 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

6/11 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

6/13 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

6/14 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

6/16 Eau Claire, WI - Eaux Claires Festival

Follow Joel Hulsey on Twitter, @joelchulsey

(© 2017 KSDK)