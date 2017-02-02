Chesterfield could add new sports complex

Chesterfield is hoping to replace a current hockey complex in the valley with a newer, bigger complex. (Photo: Provided renderings, Custom)

Chesterfield is hoping to replace a current hockey complex in the valley with a newer, bigger complex.

The Hardees Ice Plex is closing this year as Top Golf takes over. The Chesterfield Hockey Association is hoping to replace it with the Chesterfield Sports Complex. The proposed complex would be between Chesterfield Airport Road and Highway 40.

The proposed complex would be 78,000 square feet with two NHL sized sheets of ice, locker rooms, a restaurant, and pro shop.

It passed - the new complex would be home to the Chesterfield Falcons hockey club.

(© 2017 KSDK)