Chesterfield's Rombach Farms closing this year

Rombach Farms (Photo: Rombach Farms / Facebook)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - A popular West County pumpkin patch announced Saturday the 2017 season will be its last.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are closing," said Rombach Farms in a Facebook post. "We were seriously thinking about retiring but now we have no choice. We have to close this year."

Rombach Farms and Pumpkin Patch, located in Chesterfield, first opened in 1951. The farm includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a maze, pony rides, and a country store with homemade goods, and much more.

"Thank you all for your support over the years. Thank you for making this farm what it is/was [sic] today," the post said. "We will miss it too. God will open another door. We just have to be patient."

The 2017 season opens Sunday, September 17.

© 2017 KSDK-TV