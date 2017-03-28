Getty Images

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Fan of the Cardinals and Chick-fil-A? You’re in luck.

Chick-fil-A announced its St. Louis-area restaurants have partnered with the Cardinals to offer free lunch during each Thursday home game through the regular season.

Fans who wear Cardinals gear to any of the 13 area stores will receive a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or 8-Count Chicken Nuggets.

“We are thrilled to fuel Cardinals Nation as we cheer on the Redbirds towards another championship,” said Eric Benting, Owner/Operator of the Chick-fil-A at Sunset Hills. “This is just one way our local restaurants support the community.”

The giveaway will take place during from 11 a.m.-7p.m. during Thursday home games.

Thursday home games: April 27; May 4; June 1 and 15; July 6 and 27; Aug. 10 and 24; Sept. 14 and 28.

“We are looking forward to a very successful long-term partnership with Chick-fil-A,” said Thane van Breusegen, Vice President of Corporate Sales/Stadium Entertainment for the Cardinals. “This is a very unique opportunity to unite two excellent and established brands, while providing Cardinals fans with a great new in-market promotion.”



