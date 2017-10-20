Child reunited with family after being dropped off at Grace Lutheran

(Photo: Photo: Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - UPDATE: The principal confirms the child has been reunited with his family.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is asking for help to identify a young child who was dropped off at the private school of Grace Lutheran Friday morning.

Police say the child identifies himself as William or Willie, and says he is 2-years-old. Police believe he may be 3 or 4-years-old.

A small red pick-up dropped the child off and left the school around 7:50 a.m. The child does not attend Grace Lutheran.

Anyone with information should contact police at 314-867-0080.

© 2017 KSDK-TV