Child struck by carjacked vehicle in St. Louis County

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in north county at the intersection of Princess Drive and Castle Drive around 2:12 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, a black Chevrolet Cruze fled from the scene and was located shortly after in the area. It was abandoned on the property of the Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Officers found the vehicle was carjacked earlier in the day in the City of St. Louis.

The 6-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Three suspects fled from the vehicle and a 17-year-old boy was arrested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

