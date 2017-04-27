Child struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said a child was hit by a car at the intersection of Norwood and Labadie in north St. Louis. The vehicle proceeded to leave the scene. Police are searching for the driver.
The child suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital. No further condition was given on the child.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
