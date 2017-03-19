Chuck Berry's music teaching kindergartners the history of Rock

(Photo: KSDK)

FESTUS, MO. - Valley Park, MO. – A Festus Elementary School music teacher is sharing fond memories of teaching Chuck Berry’s music to her students. Together with her students, Julie Bernette, then reached out to the Rock and Roll legend with a Christmas card.



Bernette introduces new styles of music from different periods to all of her elementary school students. One of her units was the history of Rock and Roll.

For a 2010 Christmas show, Bernette chose to teach the kids “Run Rudolf Run.” Bernette says she then had the idea to reach out to Berry to thank him on behalf of her classroom. 200 kindergarten students signed their names wishing Berry a Merry Christmas. Bernette then went to meet with the Owner of Blueberry Hill, Joe Edwards. Edwards presented the card to Berry during a performance at Blueberry Hill.

“My former students, my current students, and I know I have been touched by his music and he’s touched countless numbers of lives with his music and we just want to thank him for his music and for his legacy and he will be greatly missed,” said Bernette.

She says this is a really special memory to look back on both for herself and for her students.



