Church dedicates building to Officer Snyder

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ALTON, MO. - A St. Louis County officer, killed last year in the line of duty, was honored today with a new building in his name.

Officer Blake Snyder died a year ago this month. He was a youth minister at River of Life Family Church in Alton.

Sunday, the church broke ground on a new addition: the Blake Snyder Center.

Church leaders say this will honor Snyder's legacy, and continue his work in the community for future generations.

"Because, while maybe October 6 might have been his end of watch here on earth, we believe today is the beginning of him watching over people and seeing lives being changed right through this center," Duane Vancil of River of Life Family Church.

Officer Snyder's family was there Sunday, too.

Church officials tell us the Blake Snyder Center will serve as a student facility, place-of-the-arts, and a community center.

