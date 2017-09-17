In churches across the area, the judge's decision to not convict former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley and the events from the weekend that followed, has been top of mind for many. At Sunday service, pastors and congregants were talking about how to move forward. When all seems lost, the black community often turns to church to get a sense of direction.

"If God has to do a Hail Mary pass, God is going make a way out of no way," Bishop Edwin Bass preached at Sunday service at The Empowered Church in Spanish Lake. “It hurts a little bit now. It's frustrating now. It upsets you now, but by the time it's over you are going to win."

Churchgoers were calmed with songs, comforted with hugs and lifted with prayer. It’s their faith that continues to keep them hopeful.

"The decision was tragic for not only black people but for all Americans," Bishop Bass said addressing the Stockley ruling.



Because of the judge's ruling to not convict Stockley, they say their faith is being tested. Bishop Bass said that hopelessness needs to be addressed.

"An open and honest dialogue of the sensitive subject of race must be conducted in this country," he said. Words of optimism by Bishop Bass put those on edge at ease.

"Very uplifting and it just reassures and reaffirms my faith and my hope that god is going to make everything okay for us," said church member Rhonda Taylor.

Bishop Bass wanted to stress the small groups of violent protesters should not detract from efforts for equality. He added we won't have progress until we realize how deeply rooted the issue of race is.

