Circuit attorney overloaded by influx of tickets

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis circuit attorney is asking the state for help handling a growing workload.

Kim Gardner says, since state troopers started patrolling highways in the city in July, they've handed out more than 3,500 tickets. And Gardner says her office can't absorb the additional work load.

She's asking Attorney General Josh Hawley to assign an assistant to help handle tickets and misdemeanor cases from the Highway Patrol.

