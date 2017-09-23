Citizen group prays for fix to Westlake Landfill nuclear waste problem

File photo. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A citizen group that wants to clean up the West Lake Landfill prayed for a solution to what they claim could be a nuclear waste disaster.

For years, 'Just Moms STL' has advocated moving the illegally dumped nuclear waste out of the community's backyard.

They say a fire is growing under the buried waste, moving toward where the Environmental Protection Agency knows nuclear waste is sitting.

The landfill is already considered a Superfund Site, so it's targeted to be cleaned up.

Dawn Chapman is one of the founders of Just Moms STL.

She says prayer and encouragement is what they're looking for, as she claims the EPA continues to drag its feet on a decision about the landfill.

Chapman says the Landfill near her home worries her.

"At our site, what appears to be a sleeping giant with the radioactive waste sitting there for 44 years,” said Chapman.

Just Moms STL and Creation Justice Ministries hosted the community gathering Saturday to help raise awareness.

More than 25 people toured the landfill, which is owned by Republic Services.

"This is going to be a really positive thing,” said Chapman. “Even if you don't believe in prayer, it feels good to know that somebody is intersecting on your behalf."

Chapman says they're not against the EPA.

"We're praying for them so that behind the scenes they can do, and be allowed to do, what they need to do to keep our kids and our community safe,” said Chapman.

And while possible federal cuts to the agency may look like a problem, the EPA released this statement to 5 On Your Side:

"…EPA does not expect any budget-related impacts to the schedule for a final remedy proposal or the implementation of a remedy."

She's glad the EPA has targeted the landfill to be fixed—she says the agency has put a list together of the most dangerous superfund sites in the nation.

"We're not surprised that we're at the top of that list, but at the same time that's heartbreaking because this is a community that never thought—they didn't even know what superfund was,” said Chapman. “They really had no idea about this."

Awakening the community about the problem through hope.

"We can come together and we can get something accomplished here,” said Chapman.

