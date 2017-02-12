City Museum holds fun day for kids with autism

Kids enjoying the day at City Museum (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - It can be stressful raising a child with autism, especially when it comes to making sure they have a safe environment to play.

But for the City Museum, they held a first of its kind event yesterday to ease some of that worry. City Museum held a Sensory Friendly Day on Sunday to ensure that guests with autism or sensory processing challenges could have a fun and interactive experience.

The museum turned the music off and some of the loud, moving exhibits. The staff also set up a designated quiet room for children to have a calm place to go if they needed a break.

Seven Saint Louis University occupational therapist students also volunteered to help families with the event.

Parents said they were extremely grateful for Sensory Day.

Organizers said 10% of all ticket sales from Sunday will be donated to Autism Speaks, an Autism Advocacy Organization that sponsors research and raises awareness.

