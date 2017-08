The city started plowing up Confederate Drive Monday with no announcement. The road was located in the northern part of the park, off of Cricket Drive. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Confederate Drive in Forest Park no longer exists.

The city started plowing up the street Monday with no announcement. The road was located in the northern part of the park, off of Cricket Drive.

The mayor's office said it's part of a plan to create more green space.

