City reminds horse-drawn carriages to not operate in extreme heat

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis Department of Health issued a reminder about carriage horse rides during extreme heat.

According to Health Commissioner’s Order #1003, no horse may be used to draw a carriage for hire in the City of St. Louis wen the National Weather Service determines that the actual air temperature at Lambert International Airport is 96 degrees of above, or the heat index is above 100 degrees.

Animal care officers will be monitoring the streets to ensure carriage operations are inactive.

