City restores funding for crossing guards

ST. LOUIS - A 5 On Your Side follow up-- the City of St. Louis will pay for school crossing guards after all.
The guards had been cut from the city budget, leaving the district searching for funding. City comptroller Darlene Green says the cuts put public safety at risk.
She announced Friday afternoon the city will use money from a crime prevention fund to pay for the crossing guards.
