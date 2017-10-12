Civil Life announces brewery expansion plans

Civil Life Brewery (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A popular south St. Louis brewery is expanding.

Civil Life announced it hopes to add on to its current facility off Holt Avenue in Tower Grove South.

The owners plan to tear down an old garage and add space to the canning facility or pub. They also want to give the front a facelift with a new bell tower.

They hope to begin construction in April or May of next spring.

