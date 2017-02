Long-time St. Louis civil rights activist Ina Boon has died. (Photo: Gentry Trotter, Custom)

Long-time St. Louis civil rights activist Ina Boon has died.

Boon started as the executive secretary of the St. Louis NAACP during the height of the civil rights movement.

She held many positions during her 55 years with the agency.

Ina Boon was 90 years old.

She's survived by a son and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

