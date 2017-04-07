Classes at SEMO canceled for April 7 due to power outage

File photo: Academic Hall at SEMO (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. - Classes at Southeast Missouri State University have been canceled Friday, April 7 due to a campus-wide power outage.

The University says electrical repairs are underway and power is expected to be restored sometime this afternoon.

Lunch and dinner will be served at Towers Cafe and St. Vincent's Commons at the River Campus. Computer labs in Depster Hall, Towers and the River Campus are open, according to the University.

"Today’s power outage will not affect off-campus University events scheduled today. At this time, it is anticipated that University events this weekend will continue as planned." The University said on its website.

