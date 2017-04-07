Classes at SEMO canceled until noon due to power outage

File photo: Academic Hall at SEMO (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. - Classes at Southeast Missouri State University have been canceled until noon on Friday due to a power outage.

The University is working on the restoring power.

"Facilities Management continues to work on power issues at Southeast Missouri State University. Classes canceled and offices closed until noon today, April 7. An update will be provided by 10:30 a.m." The University said on their website.

