Clayton High investigates anti-Semitic social media post

CLAYTON, MO. - A social media post with anti-Semitic symbols has the Clayton School District investigating.

A letter was emailed to Clayton High School parents and staff stating that on Sunday night the principal learned about an offensive photo posted to Snapchat by a former Clayton High School student.

School leaders say the photo shows a student and contains anti-Semitic symbols. They believe the picture was posted several months ago and resurfaced this weekend.

Clayton School District spokesperson Chris Tennill says the school district is still investigating the incident.

"This is not who we are as a school community. We value inclusiveness and in order for us to hold true to that value of inclusiveness, we have to take steps and have hard conversations to address harmful, hurtful an hateful speech," he said.

There has been no word on any disciplinary action.

The school district contacted the Anti-Defamation League about this incident in an effort to promote what they're calling digital citizenship. The district would like the ADL to meet with the entire student body in the next couple of weeks.

This is the second case of anti-Semitism to make headlines from Clayton schools in recent months. In December, students were disciplined for posting anti-Semitic speech to Instagram.

