Clayton High robotics team makes Chuck Berry tribute

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunset Hills mansion has $800,000 pool house
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Verify: Clearing up rumors in Steve Stephens manhunt
-
Monday morning news update
-
How to stop those annoying, endless robocalls
-
Slash your electric bill by killing 'vampire' power
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
IT"S A BOY! Video of April giving birth to her calf
-
Human remains found in Florissant
More Stories
-
Semi barrels into Soulard building, knocks out power…Apr 17, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
Prince docs reveal prescription drugs in confidant's nameApr 17, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
MO Religious discrimination case will be among…Apr 17, 2017, 7:47 p.m.