Clayton teen getting creative in fight against skin cancer

CLAYTON, MO. - A Clayton teenager wants you to stay safe in the sun, and she's doing something to make that happen.

Lynle Brennan is raising money to install touch-free sunscreen dispensers at public pools.



The junior at Nerinx Hall came up with the idea while doing a school project about skin cancer.



She sent letters to 43 potential sponsors, including dermatologists, asking for help funding the project. So far, the response has been good and has raised enough money for five dispensers.

© 2017 KSDK-TV