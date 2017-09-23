Coach DJ heads to homecoming after 4 ladies surprise him with dates

DJ pictured with his four dates for Hazelwood's homecoming. (Photo: KSDK)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - After an impressive homecoming win against McCluer, 53-0, the Hazelwood Central Hawks had a lot to celebrate and smile about.

One person who couldn’t stop smiling was Coach DJ Burkett, a freshman at Hazelwood Central, who had not one, but four dates to the homecoming dance Saturday night.

Four students surprised Coach DJ with a proposal during practice on Tuesday. The video of the proposal went viral.

DJ was in awe when his dates arrived at his grandfather’s home Saturday night. He had bouquets and hugs ready for each of his four dates.

He ended the night dancing away at his brand new school. A place he now calls home because of the warm welcome and friendships he’s made in such a short amount of time.

