COCA announces $40 million exapnsion

ST. LOUIS - COCA is looking to up its game.

Friday, the Center of Creative Arts announced a brand new $40 million campaign to both renovate and expand COCA's historic building in University City.

The campaign, titled 'Create Our Future', will be a multi-year fundraising effort to raise $27 million for the aforementioned renovation, as well as intending to fund their own endowment and nonprofit reserves.

COCA said they have already raised $25 million of their goal.

The creative arts center plans to announce the plans to give the announcement to those who attend either of the 'Momentum' performances the weekend. 'Momentum' was described as a dance concert that features the celebrated piece "Divining" by the legendary Judith Jamison and an unprecedented choreographic collaboration between Kirven Douthit-Boyd and Anthony “Redd” Williams.'

