Collinsville High School building monument for veterans

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - Plans are in the works at a metro east high school to honor area veterans. The goal is to build a monument that will be standing for years to come.



At Collinsville High School, students are learning about the world. And in Barbara Lindauer's class, those lessons often focus on government.

At Illinois Democracy school, students have taken an interest in the patriots who make our way of life possible..

"Our freedom is not guaranteed, this is something that some people have lost their lives for, and we owe them our respect and our memories," said Lindauer.

Students have paid tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11 and served lunch for veterans from around their community.

"At the end of the day they just feel really special and really recognized because they don't really get that recognition as much as we think they would, " said student McKenna Miller.

Now they want to do more. Lindauer, a Navy veteran, is leading the charge.

"The kids thought it would be great to go one stop further to create a memorial to the veterans," said Lindauer.

It will be a monument to the men and women from Collinsville who've served their country.

"It's not for me, it's just for the memory for anybody who served," said Lindauer.

The lasting tribute is still in the planning phase, but expected to be around for years to come.

"We have a lot of artistic and talenetd kids here and I think they could come up with something very beautiful and pleasing to the eye," said student Blerta Beluli.

"You know I think a lot of veterans feel forgotten and this will let them know they're not forgotten, you know the kids today still care about them and appreciate them," said Lindauer.

So far, students have raised $3,200, but they're hoping to raise even more and are asking for the public's help.

Checks can be made payable to Collinsville High School:

Collinsville High School Veterans Memorial

c/o Barbara Linduaer

2201 South Morrison Ave

Collinsville IL 62234



