Community Action Agency hosting job fair at STLCC-Florissant

File photo. (Photo: amanalang, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Community Action Agency of St. Louis County will host a job fair Thursday, July 13.

According to a press release from the organization, General Motors, Home Depot, AAA Automobile Club, Convergys and many others will be on hand to talk, network and accept resumes from job seekers.

The event will run from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the student center of the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College. Attendees are required to wear professional attire and are asked to bring plenty of resumes.

For more information, call (314) 446-4431 or send an email to jingram@caastlc.org.

See the event poster below for more information.

Free employment and resource fair

© 2017 KSDK-TV